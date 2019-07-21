Secretary of State: Iran Has Shown No Sign of De-Escalation Tension with the U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:36 AM PT – Sun. July 21, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Iran has shown no indication they are willing cooperate with the United States.

‘We’ve seen no indications that the Iranians are prepared to fundamentally change the direction of their nation, to do the things we’ve asked them to do on their nuclear program, their missile program, their malign behavior around the world’ Pompeo said.

Pompeo added, the U.S. is prepared to negotiate and is willing to do so under the condition Iran comes to the table however all efforts reportedly made by the United States so far have gone unreciprocated.