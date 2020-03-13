Second patient diagnosed with coronavirus in Turkey – minister



FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit disinfects a bus due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas FILE PHOTO: A worker in a protective suit disinfects a bus due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey March 11, 2020. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

March 13, 2020

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – A second patient has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Turkey, the country’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday after Ankara announced a series of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Koca wrote on Twitter that the second patient, whose test results came on Thursday evening, was from the circle of people close the first patient diagnosed on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)