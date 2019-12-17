Second Amendment activist Nikki Goeser discusses new book “Stalked and Defenseless”

OAN Newsroom

As efforts to increase gun control have fueled the ongoing nationwide debate surrounding firearms, many say strict laws do not always protect citizens. Second Amendment activist Nikki Goeser spoke to One America’s Stephanie Myers, and detailed a harrowing story about a stalker who murdered her husband in front of her and others. The author of the newly published book “Stalked and Defenseless” explained how gun control did not protect them.

