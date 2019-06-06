Sechin says Russian energy is 30% cheaper than U.S. energy



Chief Executive of Rosneft Igor Sechin attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia June 6, 2019.

June 6, 2019

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) – Russian and U.S. energy molecules are identical but Russian energy is 30% cheaper, oil executive Igor Sechin said on Thursday in response to comments last week by U.S. officials that Washington was exporting “molecules of freedom.”

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, the chief executive of Russian oil producer Rosneft said the company’s joint project in Siberia with BP had showed a “phenomenal” oil output yield recently.

