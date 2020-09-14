SEC to examine Nikola over short-seller’s fraud allegations: Bloomberg News



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Nikola's logo is pictured at an event held to present CNH's new full-electric and Hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with U.S. Nikola event in Turin, Italy, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca FILE PHOTO: U.S. Nikola's logo is pictured at an event held to present CNH's new full-electric and Hydrogen fuel-cell battery trucks in partnership with U.S. Nikola event in Turin, Italy, December 3, 2019. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

(Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Nikola Corp to assess the merits of short-seller Hindenburg’s allegations that the EV maker misled investors about its business prospects, Bloomberg News reported https://bloom.bg/3kk4HT4 on Monday.

Nikola and the SEC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Shares of the company were down nearly 8% at $33.06 in extended trade.

