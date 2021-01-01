Trending

Seattle police chief vows to crack down on protest violence

SEATTLE, WA – AUGUST 11: Deputy Chief of Seattle Police Adrian Diaz spoke at a press conference on August 11, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:10 AM PT – Sunday, January 24, 2021

The Seattle police chief vowed to take firmer legal action on rioters taking aim at businesses. Chief Adrian Diaz announced the tighter vandalism policies on Saturday.

This came as a number of recent demonstrations have left numerous businesses severely damaged and business owners have voiced frustration over the lack of accountability for such crimes.

The police chief said the violence the city he has seen has little meaning or direction and does not coincide with any social justice messages.

“We also just want to make sure that people understand that now people are going to get prosecuted, that this is not just going to end up landing in some black hole, that we are going to move forward on prosecution,” Diaz stated.

Diaz added Seattle police will especially crack down on vandals who have been arrested multiple times and overall increase accountability.

MORE NEWS: Sen. Paul Speaks Out On Alleged Voting Irregularities In 2020 Election

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE