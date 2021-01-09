Search and rescue teams at site of Indonesian plane crash

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:15 PM PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021

Search and rescue teams found possible debris from an Indonesian airplane, which was carrying 62 people. The plane lost contact minutes after takeoff.

On Saturday, officials said search and rescue teams will pick things back up on Sunday due to visibility issues. However, after finding some debris, officials are still trying to determine the exact coordinates of where the Boeing 737 plane crashed.

The airline’s chief executive said the passenger plane was in good condition.

“We are deeply sorry for what has happened to flight SJ 182,” Sriwijaya Air CEO Jefferson Irwin Jauwena said. “We hope our prayer can help with the searching process and that everything goes well.”

56 passengers and six crew members were reportedly on board.

According to officials, the plane began to lose altitude shortly after takeoff. It descended 10,000 feet in less than a minute.