Search and rescue teams at site of Indonesian plane crash

Sailors of an Indonesian Navy ship stand on the deck as they depart for a rescue operation for a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet that crashed off Java island, at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early Sunday morning, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with dozens of people onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, officials said. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:15 PM PT – Saturday, January 9, 2021
Search and rescue teams found possible debris from an Indonesian airplane, which was carrying 62 people. The plane lost contact minutes after takeoff.
On Saturday, officials said search and rescue teams will pick things back up on Sunday due to visibility issues. However, after finding some debris, officials are still trying to determine the exact coordinates of where the Boeing 737 plane crashed.
An Indonesian Navy diver prepares his gears during the search for the crashed Sriwijaya Air passenger jet in the waters off Java island, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early Sunday morning, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with dozens of people on board crashed shortly after takeoff from Jakarta, officials said. (AP Photo)
The airline’s chief executive said the passenger plane was in good condition.
“We are deeply sorry for what has happened to flight SJ 182,” Sriwijaya Air CEO Jefferson Irwin Jauwena said. “We hope our prayer can help with the searching process and that everything goes well.”
Rescuers carry debris found in the waters around the location where a Sriwijaya Air passenger jet has lost contact with air traffic controllers shortly after the takeoff, at the search and rescue command center at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
56 passengers and six crew members were reportedly on board.
According to officials, the plane began to lose altitude shortly after takeoff. It descended 10,000 feet in less than a minute.