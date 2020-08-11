Seager, Lewis power Mariners past Rangers

August 11, 2020

Kyle Seager hit a grand slam, and Kyle Lewis blasted a three-run shot as the Seattle Mariners routed the Texas Rangers 10-2 on Monday in the opener of a three-game series between the American League West rivals in Arlington, Texas.

Seattle starter Justin Dunn (1-1) allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings for his first major league win.

After scoring a combined 10 runs in their past four games, three of which were losses, the Mariners came alive on Monday, ripping three home runs in their first-ever game in the Rangers’ new ballpark.

It was the first time the retractable roof had been open for a regular-season game at Globe Life Field.

Dunn walked three and struck out two, leaving after the sixth inning with a 9-2 lead.

The 24-year-old right-hander allowed two hits to lead off the fifth inning but escaped unscathed, recording both of his strikeouts.

Anthony Misiewicz, Matt Magill and Taylor Guilbeau each pitched a scoreless inning in relief for Seattle.

The Mariners, who have won two straight, recorded 15 hits off six Texas pitchers, led by Lewis and Dylan Moore with three hits apiece. Moore added a solo home run and three RBIs. Every Seattle player had at least one hit in the win.

Rangers starter Kyle Gibson (0-2) surrendered four runs on nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. Gibson gave up Lewis’ home run in the fifth that pushed Seattle into a 4-2 lead. Jimmy Herget, the third Texas pitcher, allowed Seager’s grand slam in the sixth.

The loss snapped a season-best three-game winning streak for the Rangers. Willie Calhoun had an RBI triple, a single and a sacrifice fly, and Nick Solak singled twice for Texas’ eight-hit attack.

–Field Level Media