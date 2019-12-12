Scott paired with Oosthuizen in opening foursomes at Presidents Cup



FILE PHOTO: Aug 22, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Adam Scott hits his tee shot on the 4th hole during the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at East Lake Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports - 13244100

(Reuters) – Internationals captain Ernie Els has paired fellow South African Louis Oosthuizen with Australian Adam Scott for the first of Friday’s five foursome matches against the United States at the Presidents Cup.

Oosthuizen and the veteran Scott will face off against the U.S. pairing of Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar, as the unfancied Internationals look to maintain their excellent start after romping to a 4-1 lead in Thursday’s fourball matches.

U.S. captain Tiger Woods has picked a pair of President’s Cup rookies in Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele against the International duo of Adam Hadwin and Joaquin Niemann, who is also making his first appearance at the biennial competition.

Webb Simpson and Patrick Reed will face the Internationals’ Marc Leishman and Abraham Ancer, who made a dream debut on Thursday.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama will partner An Byeong-hun against a pair of former world number ones in Woods and Justin Thomas, who comprehensively beat Australian Marc Leishman and Chilean Niemann 4&3 on Thursday.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland has been paired with Rickie Fowler against Im Sung-jae and Cameron Smith, who replaces Taiwan golfer CT Pan for the Internationals.

Woods has rested Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, who were beaten 2&1 by Scott and An.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Writing by Simon Jennings; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)