Schumer sees “good progress” in talks to avoid U.S. gov’t shutdown



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following the Senate Democrats weekly policy lunch at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

December 1, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that talks with his Republican counterpart Mitch McConnell to avoid a government shutdown were making “good progress,” adding that the two leaders must prevent a group of Senate Republicans from causing “total chaos” by delaying action.

(Reporting by David Morgan)