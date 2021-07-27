Schumer says he hopes U.S. Senate can vote on bipartisan infrastructure plan by week’s end



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) walks to waiting car as he departs the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., July 21, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

July 27, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday he was optimistic an agreement could be reached soon on the details of a bipartisan infrastructure plan and hoped a bill could be passed by the end of the week.

“I think we’re close,” he told reporters.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese)