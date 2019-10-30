Schumer claims President Trump willing to shutdown government as impeachment diversion

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:37 AM PT — Wednesday, October 30, 2019

President Trump says Republicans are very “unified and energized” in their fight against what he calls “the impeachment hoax by the do nothing Democrats.” He took to Twitter Wednesday, saying the impeachment process is unfair and everybody can see that after a “casual reading of the transcript.”

The president was referring to House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff’s parody of his phone call with his Ukraine counterpart. President Trump said the call was “totally appropriate” and there was no pressure.” He called the impeachment inquiry a continuation of the “witch hunt hoax” against him, and urged Republicans to “go with substance and close it out.”

…..the call with the Ukrainian President was a totally appropriate one. As he said, “No Pressure.” This Impeachment nonsense is just a continuation of the Witch Hunt Hoax, which has been going on since before I even got elected. Rupublicans, go with Substance and close it out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2019

With a looming government shutdown just a month away, Democrats fear it could be weaponized against their ongoing impeachment effort. On Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he’s becoming increasingly worried that President Trump would be willing to shut down the government.

The Democrat claims his party is putting together a short-term funding bill to fund the government a little bit longer. However, Schumer fears Republicans could ignore the proposal in order to slow down Democrats’ efforts to investigate the president.

#NEW: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he fears Pres. Trump will welcome a government shutdown in order to delay or shutdown impeachment ahead of the Nov. 22 deadline: pic.twitter.com/VZZ08GIK3R — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) October 29, 2019

On the other hand, Republicans are saying it’s Democrats who have rejected proposals thus far, citing a recent defense spending bill. Nonetheless, lawmakers will have to make a decision by November 22nd if they want to keep the government open.