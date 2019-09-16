Scholz says he will remain German finmin if he becomes SPD leader



FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a budget session at the lower house of parliament (Bundestag) in Berlin, Germany, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch FILE PHOTO: German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a budget session at the lower house of parliament (Bundestag) in Berlin, Germany, September 10, 2019. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

September 16, 2019

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Olaf Scholz, highest profile candidate in the Social Democrats’ (SPD) leadership race, said he would stay on in his post as finance minister if he becomes leader of his party.

Asked whether he would remain finance minister if he were to end up heading the SPD, Scholz said “yes” in a video interview on Bild newspaper’s website on Monday.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Paul Carrel)