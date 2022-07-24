Schiff urges Biden DOJ to probe Trump over J6 clashes

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:01 PM PT – Sunday, July 24, 2022

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Biden DOJ should open a formal investigation with Donald Trump over the January 6 protest. In an interview on Sunday, Schiff claimed that the evidence allegedly collected by Democrat-run committee led him to believe Trump may be connected to clashes at the Capitol.

This after Schiff promoted the debunked Russia hoax for several years now. The Congressman stated that the panel is still examining possible links between former President Trump and far-right extremist groups, including the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, members of which have been charged for their roles in the attack. He said Trump should be prosecuted over the Capitol protest.

“That remains an ongoing part of our investigation,” Schiff voiced. “We have certainly shown some links between the president, the key advisors like Roger Stone and Mike Flynn, and elements of these white nationalist groups, but that component of our investigation continues.”

Donald Trump’s incitement of the mob and refusal to stop the violence will be remembered as the worst dereliction of duty by a president of the United States in modern history. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 22, 2022

The hearings have ramped up the pressure on the Justice Department to pursue charges against Trump and Schiff said he hopes the department is “watching carefully.” He hopes that they understand the implications of what the panel is presenting.

“I think we really need to think about what we’ve demonstrated already,” he expressed. “About the president’s knowledge that the election wasn’t stolen and his response and his intent. To me that is most graphically demonstrated when he told top Justice Department officials basically to just say the election was stolen or just say it was corrupt and that he would take care of the rest. Those kind of pieces of testimony, they’re directly on the president’s knowledge and intent.”

His claims have been debunked by Republicans who said no weapons have been used by January 6 protesters, while most of the violence was committed by Antifa activists and Capitol Police Officers against rally participants.