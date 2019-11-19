Schiff condemns partisan attacks against witnesses, Nunes blasts media’s political bias

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:32 AM PT — Tuesday, November 19, 2019

House Intelligence chairman Adam Schiff condemned “partisan attacks” on impeachment witnesses during opening statements in Tuesday’s public impeachment hearing. Schiff addressed the president directly, saying any tweet aimed at any of the witnesses could be a possible article of impeachment under witness intimidation. He added, those testifying under oath are there because they were subpoenaed to appear.

Shortly after, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman defended his fellow witnesses during his public testimony. In his opening statement Tuesday, Vindman called political attacks against career government officials “reprehensible.” He then said he was concerned about U.S. National Security after listening in on the July 25th Ukraine call, and said it was his “sense of duty” to report the call to National Security Council lawyers. Vindman emphasized he went through the proper channels when issuing his concerns to his superiors in the chain of command.

Meanwhile, ranking member Devin Nunes slammed the Democrats as well as the mainstream media for false reporting during the Russia investigation. He said they are running the same ploys over Ukraine.

“There was no objectivity or fairness in the media’s Russia stories…just a fevered rush to tarnish and remove a president who refuses to pretend that the media are something different than what they really are: puppets of the Democratic Party,” stated the California lawmaker. “With their biased misreporting on the Russia hoax, the media lost the confidence of millions of Americans and because they refused to acknowledge how badly they botched the story, they’ve learned no lessons and simply expect Americans will believe them as they try to stoke yet another partisan frenzy.”

Nunes also called out the fact the Democrats started using the term “bribery” instead of “quid pro quo” because it tested better in focus groups. This comes as President Trump has continued to blast the impeachments inquiry as a charade. He posted a video on Twitter Tuesday, which points out that the whisteblower’s lawyer previously stated that “coup has started” and “impeachment will follow.”