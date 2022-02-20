Scandinavian carrier SAS cancels Oslo-Kyiv flight



FILE PHOTO: A Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport, Norway November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos FILE PHOTO: A Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) plane is refuelled at Oslo Gardermoen airport, Norway November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Lefteris Karagiannopoulos

OSLO (Reuters) – Scandinavian airline SAS has cancelled Tuesday’s Oslo-Kyiv flight, its weekly flight to Ukraine, a company spokesman said on Sunday, citing the Ukraine crisis.

SAS will also avoid Ukraine airspace until Feb. 27 and will make a decision on it’s March 1 flight at a later date, he added.

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty; Editing by David Goodman)