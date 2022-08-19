Save America PAC raises $1M/day after FBI raid

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:21 AM PT – Friday, August 19, 2022

The FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate may have backfired.

Trump’s Save America PAC has seen an influx of donations after the raid. Last week alone, the PAC raised more $1 million per day. This is a huge increase for the PAC. It normally receives $200,000 to $300,000 in donations per month.

A Save America spokesperson attributed the surge to Trump’s fight against the Deep State. Some believe the increase in donations is due to the raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, which many feel was unjust.

Trump’s Florida residence was searched by the FBI on Monday, August 8. The FBI claimed that the former President was storing boxes of classified documents that he brought over when he left the White House. He claimed that the agents went as far as to break into his safe to look for the so-called documents.

The former President has claimed that the raid was unnecessary. Expects believe that the raid will only help Trump in his future political ventures.