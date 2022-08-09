‘Save America’ Attorney Bobb: “Gestapo-Style” Raid Will Not Silence President Trump

Daniel Baldwin –OAN White House Correspondent

UPDATED 9:29 AM PT – TUESDAY, AUGUST 9, 2022

‘Save America’ attorney Christina Bobb criticized the FBI’s raid at 45th President Donald Trump’s estate as a “gestapo style” attempt to knock Trump out of the political landscape.

“It’s just gestapo-style oppressing your political opponent because you’re scared of him,” said Bobb.

Bobb confirmed she was present at Mar-a-Lago during the raid Monday evening. Bobb says the FBI had no justification for their actions.

“There’s no indication that president Trump has committed any crimes,” Bobb said. “We would’ve heard about it by now.”

The 45th president was at Trump Tower in New York at the time of the raid. The New York Times reported the FBI raid is allegedly connected to 15 boxes of documents from the National Archives that Trump reportedly returned back in February. Bobb dismissed the FBI’s actions as an example of political hypocrisy.

“The FBI felt the need to raid President Trump’s house, partially at least for presidential records, which would include something to the extent of if he received a handwritten note from some prime minister thanking him for his time in office,” said Bobb. “It’s absolutely ridiculous. And the hypocrisy is stifling. I don’t believe it’s lost on the American people. I think the American people are looking at this scratching their heads.”

Bobb said this raid will ultimately come back to harm the Democrat Party.