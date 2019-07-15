Trending

Saudi vice minister of defense says met with U.N. envoy to Yemen

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman attends the Moscow Conference on International Security
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman attends the annual Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

July 15, 2019

CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi vice minister of defense Khalid bin Salman stressed Saudi support for a political solution in Yemen in a meeting with U.N. special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths on Monday.

The vice minister said in a tweet that he met with the special envoy to “emphasize our commitment to the wellbeing of the Yemeni people, and the need to end Iran’s interference in Yemen. I also stressed our support for a political solution, and the need for the Houthis to implement their signed agreements, including Stockholm.”

Yemen’s warring parties agreed on Monday on new measures to enforce a ceasefire and facilitate a troop pullback from the flashpoint port of Hodeidah, the United Nations said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

