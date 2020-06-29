Saudi, U.S. officials call for extending U.N. arms embargo on Iran



RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi and U.S. officials on Monday urged the international community to extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran, warning that letting the ban expire would allow Tehran to further arm its proxies and destabilise the region.

Saudi minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, and U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook were speaking at a joint news conference in Riyadh.

The venue displayed weapons, including drones and missiles, that Saudi authorities accuse Tehran of sending to Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement and which they said were used in cross-border attacks on Saudi cities.

