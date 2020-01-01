Saudi servicemen to be expelled from U.S. following Pensacola shooting

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT — Sunday, January 12, 2020

More than a dozen Saudi servicemen, who have been training in the U.S., will reportedly be expelled from the country. Sunday reports said the Pentagon will remove those who have been marked as ‘red flags’ to national security.

The decision came as part of the review into last month’s deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola. Investigators believe the shooter acted alone. However, those facing expulsion have reportedly been linked to extremist movements. Reports also alleged some the trainees were in possession of child pornography.

Defense Department officials reviewed nearly 850 Saudi military trainees following the attack. Nearly a dozen trainees on the base were restricted to the barracks while the FBI sought answers for the attack.

“The stand down to classroom training is restricted to the Saudi students that are in the country at this time, not applying to students from other nationalities,” said spokesman Jonathan Hoffman. “With regard to new students coming into the country at this time, we haven’t had any new students come in.”

No accomplices have been charged in connection to the shooting. The Justice Department will most likely rule the December shooting an act of terrorism.

