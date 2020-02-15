Saudi minister: Iran must change behavior before any talks



February 15, 2020

MUNICH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Saturday no private messages or direct contact had taken place to ease tensions with Iran and that Tehran first needed to change its behavior before talks can happen.

“Until we can talk about the real sources of that instability, talk is going to be unproductive,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told the Munich Security Conference.

