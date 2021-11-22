Saudi-led coalition warns of danger to global trade south of Red Sea – state media



FILE PHOTO: A view of Red Sea is seen through a window of a cruise ship during a leasure trip to Red Sea, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Benmansour FILE PHOTO: A view of Red Sea is seen through a window of a cruise ship during a leasure trip to Red Sea, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 20, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammed Benmansour

November 22, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen said it detected indications of an imminent danger to navigation and global trade south of the Red Sea, Saudi state media reported early on Monday.

The coalition said also that it detected hostile movements and activity by the Yemeni Houthi forces using explosive laden boats, adding that measures are being taken to neutralize the threat and ensure freedom of navigation. No more details were provided.

