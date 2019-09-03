Saudi-led coalition denies airstrikes targeted a Yemeni prison

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:58 AM PT — Tuesday, September 3, 2019

The Saudi-led coalition has denied intentionally targeting a Yemeni prison in an airstrike. Instead, they claimed they were aiming for a weapons storage area.

On Monday, the coalition conducted a number of airstrikes on a prison in the city of Dhamar, which reportedly killed at least 100 people. However, a spokesperson for the group said the attack was meant for a Houthi rebel stash for air defense missiles and drone storage — not the prison itself.

“Before launching the airstrikes, the coalition had already conducted all the necessary reconnaissances. The bombs they used were also special ones just like what I have showed to you. The coalition took a lot of preventive measures to effectively prevent impacts of airstrikes on roads in the vicinity.”

— Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson – Saudi-led coalition

The United Nations condemned the attacks Monday, calling the incident a tragedy and calling on coalition officials to launch and inquiry into the strike.