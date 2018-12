Saudi king reshuffles cabinet, appoints new foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud signs documents during the 2019 budget meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud signs documents during the 2019 budget meeting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

December 27, 2018

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi King Salman has appointed Ibrahim al-Assaf as the new foreign minister in a cabinet reshuffle, state media reported on Thursday.

Assaf replaces Adel al-Jubeir, who was appointed Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

(Reporting By Asma Alsharif and Katie Paul; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)