Saudi king meets Russian foreign minister in Riyadh

March 5, 2019

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman met Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Riyadh on Tuesday, footage on the Russian foreign ministry’s official Youtube channel showed.

Lavrov is on a tour of the Gulf, also expected to include the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. On Monday Lavrov held talks in Qatar with Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani.

