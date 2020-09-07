Saudi King, France’s Macron discuss G20: SPA



FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends a virtual cabinet meeting in Neom, Saudi Arabia August 18, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends a virtual cabinet meeting in Neom, Saudi Arabia August 18, 2020. Saudi Press Agency/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

September 7, 2020

CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi King Salman discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday the Group of 20 (G20) major economies and latest developments in the region, Saudi state news agency (SPA)reported.

They discussed, in a phone call, efforts made by the group to work on supporting economies and health systems to face the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, SPA said.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Sandra Maler)