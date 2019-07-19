Saudi king approves hosting U.S. troops to enhance security in the region: SPA



FILE PHOTO - Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz attends the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Mecca, Saudi Arabia May 30, 2019. Picture taken May 30, 2019. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

July 19, 2019

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approved hosting U.S. forces in the Kingdom to boost regional security and stability, the state news agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The decision aims “to increase joint cooperation in defense of regional security and stability and to preserve its peace” SPA said, quoting a ministry of defense official.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Chris Reese)