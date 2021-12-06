Saudi crown prince will start tour of Gulf region on Monday – Al Arabiya



Formula One F1- Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - December 5, 2021 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen before the race Pool via REUTERS/Andrej Isakovic Formula One F1- Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - December 5, 2021 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen before the race Pool via REUTERS/Andrej Isakovic

December 6, 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Gulf Arab states on a tour that starts with Oman on Monday, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said.

The tour comes ahead of the annual summit of Gulf Arab leaders to be held in the Saudi capital Riyadh in mid-December, Al Arabiya said on its website and Twitter account.

(Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; editing by Richard Pullin)