Saudi crown prince proposes holding two G20 summits a year

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chairs final session of the 15th annual G20 Leaders' Summit in Riyadh
November 22, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday proposed holding two G20 summits annually in the future: one, virtually, mid-year, and a second in-person at the end of the year.

Speaking on the last day of the summit, the prince said the G20 presidency will issue its final communique and also a separate statement from Turkey detailing Ankara’s views towards that communique. He gave no more details about the statement.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba and Maha El Dahan; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

