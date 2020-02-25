Saudi cabinet reshuffle brings ex-energy minister back as investment chief -SPA



Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid Al-Falih talks to journalists as he arrives for an OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

February 25, 2020

DUBAI (Reuters) – Former Saudi energy minister Khalid al-Falih, who was removed last year, was tapped to head the kingdom’s newly-created investment ministry in a cabinet reshuffle announced on Tuesday that also created new ministries for tourism and sports.

According to royal orders published by state news agency SPA, the ministers of media and civil service were also removed.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir and Stephen Kalin; Editing by Mark Heinrich)