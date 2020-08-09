Saudi Aramco’s profit plunges 73.4%, sees signs of oil market recovery



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The logo of Aramco is seen as security personnel walk before the start of a press conference by Aramco at the Plaza Conference Center in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia November 3, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

August 9, 2020

By Saeed Azhar and Rania El Gamal

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi state oil group Aramco <2222.SE> on Sunday reported a 73.4% fall in second-quarter net profit, a steeper drop than analysts had forecast, and said it expected capital expenditure for 2020 to be at the lower end of a $25 billion to $30 billion range.

The world’s biggest oil exporter said the rapid spread of COVID-19 globally had significantly reduced demand for crude oil, natural gas and petroleum products.

“We are seeing a partial recovery in the energy market as countries around the world take steps to ease restrictions and reboot their economies,” CEO Amin Nasser said in a statement.

Net profit fell to 24.6 billion riyals ($6.57 billion) for the quarter to June 30 from 92.6 billion riyals a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 31.3 billion riyals in the second quarter, according to the mean estimate from three analysts, provided by Refinitiv.

All major oil companies have taken a hit in the second quarter as lockdowns to contain the coronavirus limited travel, which hurt oil demand and sent oil prices <LCOc1> tumbling to levels not seen in nearly two decades.

Brent crude prices at the end of the second quarter were down 38% from a year earlier, despite an agreement by OPEC+ producers to cut oil supply by a record 9.7 million barrel per day from May to help to shore up prices and curb oversupply. [O/R]

Aramco said it would distribute a dividend of $18.75 billion for the second quarter of this year, in line with its plan to pay a base dividend of $75 billion for 2020.

BP <BP.L> earlier this month cut its dividend for the first time in a decade after a record $6.7 billion second-quarter loss, while Royal Dutch Shell <RDSa.L> in April cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two.

($1 = 3.7501 riyals)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Rania El Gamal. Editing by Jane Merriman)