Saudi Aramco restored full oil capacity to pre-attack level: trading unit chief



FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at the damaged site of Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hamad l Mohammed

September 30, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Aramco has restored full oil capacity to the level before the Sept. 14 attacks on its oil facilities, the chief executive officer of its trading arm Ibrahim Al-Buainain said on Monday.

Capacity was restored on Sept. 25, he told a conference in the United Arab Emirates’ city of Fujairah. He added that oil production was restored to its “target” level.

