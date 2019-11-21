Saudi Aramco IPO’s institutional tranche receives $17 billion in orders: Al Arabiya



FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) – The institutional tranche of Saudi Aramco’s initial public offering (IPO) has received more than 64 billion riyals ($17.1 billion) in orders, Saudi-owned news channel Al-Arabiya said on Thursday, citing a banking source.

The retail portion of the planned deal had received 10 billion riyals, it also said.

Saudi Aramco plans meetings with investors in Dubai next week, sources previously told Reuters, as it seeks to raise up to $25.6 billion for what it is expected to be the world’s biggest share sale.

