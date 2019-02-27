Saudi Aramco adds Goldman Sachs as bookrunner for planned bond: sources



FILE PHOTO: An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

February 27, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Aramco has added U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs as a bookrunner for a planned bond which it will use to help finance its acquisition of a stake in Saudi Arabian Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The bank flew out a team of senior executives including partner Dina Powell, a veteran of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, to pitch for the deal, the sources said.

Saudi Aramco did not respond to queries for immediate comment. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Saeed Azhar, additional reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)