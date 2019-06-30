Saudi Arabia’s economy grows 1.66% in first quarter



View shows the King Abdullah Financial District, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 1, 2017. Picture taken March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser View shows the King Abdullah Financial District, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 1, 2017. Picture taken March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

June 30, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s economy grew 1.66% in the first quarter of this year, government data showed on Sunday.

After contracting in 2017, the Saudi economy grew 2.2 percent last year, but is forecast to grow more modestly this year.

The IMF forecasts overall economic growth at 1.9% this year.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Alexander Smith)