Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus death toll doubles to eight: spokesman

March 29, 2020

RIYADH (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia recorded four new fatalities from the coronavirus, bringing its death toll to eight, the health ministry spokesman told a news conference on Sunday.

The kingdom has also registered 96 new infections, taking its total to 1,299, the highest among the Gulf Arab states.

