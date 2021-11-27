Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs for travellers from all countries



CAIRO (REUTERS) – Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travellers from all countries who have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting next Saturday, its interior ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry added the travellers would need to quarantine for three days.

