Saudi Arabia to curb oil inventories, raise production to balance prices

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:14 AM PT — Monday, May 20, 2019

Saudi Arabia has signaled a possible reduction in oil inventories, which could push oil prices even higher. While speaking at an OPEC meeting Sunday, the country’s oil minister said members of the oil cartel have reached an agreement on a possible reduction in oil inventories. He said the wind down would take place gradually ahead of a new round of OPEC+ talks in June.

OPEC and Russia are considering increasing oil output in the second half of this year, which could offset the expected increase in oil prices. However, officials have also warned U.S.-Iranian tensions could push oil prices higher.

“Nobody knows what Iran is producing or exporting — I think it’s highly, highly speculative,” stated Saudi Minsiter of Energy Khalid al-Falih. “I know that there are a lot of monitoring agencies, a lot of analysts who are throwing all kinds of numbers, but its highly uncertain what Iran is actually exporting to the market.”

The minister also said OPEC and Russia will defend their interests in — what he calls — a highly unpredictable global energy market.