Saudi Arabia has sent messages to Iran’s president: Iran government spokesman



FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gestures at the conclusion of his address to the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani gestures at the conclusion of his address to the 69th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

September 30, 2019

GENEVA (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has sent messages to Iran’s president through the leaders of other countries, a spokesman for Tehran’s government said on Monday, at a time of heightened tensions between the regional rivals.

“Messages from the Saudis were presented to (Iran’s President) Hassan Rouhani from the leaders of some countries,” spokesman Ali Rabiei said, according to the semi-official ILNA news agency. “If Saudi Arabia is really pursuing a change of behavior, Iran welcomes that,” he added

Rabiei did not give any information on what the messages contained.

(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Andrew Hevens)