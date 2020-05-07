Saudi Arabia forms police unit to enforce coronavirus curbs on social gatherings: state news agency



DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia has formed a police unit to monitor violations of rules banning gatherings of more than five people imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

The kingdom had previously said such gatherings were prohibited and said on Thursday that those breaching the rules would be punished by law. It also encouraged people to report in breach of the restrictions.

