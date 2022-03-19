Saudi Arabia denies reports of Blinken visit in near future -state media



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2022. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 18, 2022. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS

March 19, 2022

CAIRO (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry denied media reports that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken would visit the kingdom in the near future, state news agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

An official from the ministry was cited as saying on Friday that Saudi Arabia was looking forward to welcoming Blinken to strengthen ongoing “positive” discussions, though no meeting has been scheduled yet in Riyadh.

(Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by William Mallard)