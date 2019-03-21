Satellite images reveal activity at second North Korean launch site

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:30 AM PT — Saturday, March 9, 2019

Increased activity around a second missile site in North Korea stokes concern over a possible launch in the near future.

Newly released satellite images appear to show vehicles moving around a facility near Pyongyang, where the country assembles most of its ballistic missiles and rockets.

It remains unclear at this point, if the possible launch would be for a missile or a satellite rocket. The news follows on the heels of bombshell reports, which said North Korea is rebuilding its main rocket launch site.

President Trump said the U.S. is closely monitoring the situation, adding he would be very disappointed in chairman Kim Jong Un if the reports turn out to be true.