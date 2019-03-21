Trending

Satellite images reveal activity at second North Korean launch site

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:30 AM PT — Saturday, March 9, 2019

Increased activity around a second missile site in North Korea stokes concern over a possible launch in the near future.

Newly released satellite images appear to show vehicles moving around a facility near Pyongyang, where the country assembles most of its ballistic missiles and rockets.

This image provided by Airbus Defence & Space and 38 North via a satellite image from CNES which was captured on March 6, 2019, shows the Sohae Satellite Launch Facility in Tongchang-ri, North Korea. North Korea is restoring facilities at the long-range rocket launch, which it dismantled last year as part of disarmament steps, according to foreign experts and a South Korean lawmaker who was briefed by Seoul’s spy service. The finding follows a high-stakes nuclear summit last week between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump that ended without any agreement. Airbus Defence & Space and 38 North via AP)

It remains unclear at this point, if the possible launch would be for a missile or a satellite rocket. The news follows on the heels of bombshell reports, which said North Korea is rebuilding its main rocket launch site.

President Trump said the U.S. is closely monitoring the situation, adding he would be very disappointed in chairman Kim Jong Un if the reports turn out to be true.

