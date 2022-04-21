Trending

Sarah Palin opens campaign headquarters

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin addresses supporters at the opening of her new campaign headquarters in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Palin, the first Republican female vice presidential nominee, is among 48 candidates running for the Alaska's lone seat in the U.S. House following the death last month of Republican Rep. Don Young, who held the job for 49 years. (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:32 AM PT – Thursday, April 21, 2022

Sarah Palin has hit the ground running in her bid for Alaska’s congressional seat. The state’s former governor opened her campaign headquarters in Anchorage on Wednesday after announcing her return to politics earlier this month.

The campaign office will be used to sign up volunteers, make donations and to pick up campaign signs. Palin is one of nearly 50 candidates running for the state’s lone house seat following the death of Rep. Don Young.

“I have had the privilege over these, well the last couple of decades really, travelling around the country, travelling around the world in the last 13 years promoting Alaska,” Palin stated. “Doing all that I can to get our natural resources developed responsibly and helping educate the rest of the country, the rest of the world, about what Alaska has to offer because we’re the Fort Knox of our great union.”

Alaska’s special primary will take place in June with the top four candidates advancing to a special election in August. The winner will serve the remainder of Young’s term.

