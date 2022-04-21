Sarah Palin opens campaign headquarters

OAN Newsroom

Sarah Palin has hit the ground running in her bid for Alaska’s congressional seat. The state’s former governor opened her campaign headquarters in Anchorage on Wednesday after announcing her return to politics earlier this month.

Through my new website, https://t.co/CrlfiGqnAV, I invite my fellow Alaskans to reach out to me and my team with their questions, ideas, and concerns. I’m excited to be back on the campaign trail. -SP — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) April 5, 2022

The campaign office will be used to sign up volunteers, make donations and to pick up campaign signs. Palin is one of nearly 50 candidates running for the state’s lone house seat following the death of Rep. Don Young.

“I have had the privilege over these, well the last couple of decades really, travelling around the country, travelling around the world in the last 13 years promoting Alaska,” Palin stated. “Doing all that I can to get our natural resources developed responsibly and helping educate the rest of the country, the rest of the world, about what Alaska has to offer because we’re the Fort Knox of our great union.”

Thank you President Trump! Honored to have your support in our campaign for Alaska! 🇺🇸https://t.co/CrlfiG8MJn pic.twitter.com/Ne1x7nFcAa — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) April 4, 2022

Alaska’s special primary will take place in June with the top four candidates advancing to a special election in August. The winner will serve the remainder of Young’s term.