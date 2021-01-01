Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveils platform for 2022 Ark. governor race

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:52 PM PT – Saturday, January 30, 2021

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled her gubernatorial platform for the 2022 race. On Friday, Sanders issued a series of tweets outlining policies she believes will benefit the the people of Arkansas.

She said the Natural State needs a leader with the courage to do what’s right, not what’s politically convenient.

“Everything we love about America is at stake, and with the radical left now in control of Washington, your governor is your last line of defense,” Sanders said. “In fact, your governor must be on the front line.”

Her policies aim to empower Arkansans by getting the government off the backs of residents and putting more money in their pockets.

As governor, I will not be intimidated by the serious challenges we face. I will courageously lead… — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) January 29, 2021

She plans to take this challenge on by creating a more accountable and smaller government, as well as lowering the state’s income tax.

Sanders vowed to bolster the education system in Arkansas by focusing on improving the quality of schools and teachers. She also hopes to incentivize workers to enter the job market by promoting better job training programs.

“Our state needs a leader with the courage to do what’s right, not what’s politically correct or convenient. As governor, I will be your voice and never let them silence you,” Sanders stated. “My dad always said the real test of a leader is not the way you handle the issues you know are coming, it’s rising to the moment.”

Sanders has already garnered support across the state, raising $1 million in just the first four days of her campaign.

We will succeed, but only if we hold the line against the attacks on our freedom and push forward with fresh ideas under a new generation of leadership. As governor, I will defend our freedom and lead with heart. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) January 29, 2021

President Trump issued a glowing endorsement for Sanders, saying she is a “very special person with extraordinary talents.”

Sanders added that she is confident her campaign will succeed in the midterm elections, but only if her supporters hold the line against the attacks on freedom.

