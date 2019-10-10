SAP’s McDermott steps down; Morgan, Klein become co-CEOs



FILE PHOTO: SAP Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott attends the company's annual general meeting in Mannheim, Germany, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski FILE PHOTO: SAP Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott attends the company's annual general meeting in Mannheim, Germany, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN (Reuters) – Bill McDermott stood down on Friday after a decade at the helm of SAP <SAPG.DE> and will be replaced by Jennifer Morgan and Christian Klein, who will become co-CEOs with immediate effect, said the German business software company.

SAP announced the move after rushing out third-quarter results, bringing down the curtain on an era in which McDermott undertook a string of acquisitions that drove growth but also created complexity that frustrated many clients.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Tom Hogue)