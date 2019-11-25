Santander to stop charging commissions on remittances to Mexico



FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador applauds as he looks on from a balcony during a military parade in celebration of the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution at Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador applauds as he looks on from a balcony during a military parade in celebration of the 109th anniversary of the Mexican Revolution at Zocalo Square in Mexico City, Mexico November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

November 25, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that Spanish bank Santander will stop charging commissions as of Tuesday on remittances sent by migrants to their relatives in Mexico.

Total remittances to Mexico, mostly coming from U.S.-based Mexican workers, amounted to nearly $27 billion in January to September, according to central bank data.

(Reporting by Diego Ore)