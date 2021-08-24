Santander Consumer agrees to go private in $12.7 billion deal



FILE PHOTO: Signage for Santander bank in London, Britain, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

August 24, 2021

(Reuters) – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed to be taken private by its majority shareholder Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

New York Stock Exchange-listed Santander Consumer said in a statement that Santander Holdings would buy its shares at $41.50 a piece in cash, representing an equity value of $12.7 billion.

(Reporting by Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)