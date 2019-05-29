Sanders responds to Mueller statement, reiterates there was ‘no collusion’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:21 PM PT — Wednesday, May 29, 2019

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said, “after two-years the special counsel’s Robert Mueller is moving on with his life and everyone else should do the same.” She made the comment in a statement Wednesday, following Mueller’s public statement regarding the Russia investigation.

The press secretary pointed out Mueller explicitly said he has nothing to add beyond his report, and therefore does not plan to testify before Congress. She also said the report was clear in determining there was no collusion and no conspiracy. Additionally, the Department of Justice confirmed there was no obstruction.

Sanders then noted Mueller stated Attorney General William Barr acted in good faith in his handling of the report. She later reiterated the special counsel’s findings and outlined Barr’s decision on obstruction:

“He came to a very explicit conclusion, on that front, that there was no collusion and there was no conspiracy. He couldn’t make a determination on whether or not there was obstruction, which means that leaves it up to the attorney general. The attorney general…based off of the exhaustive information laid out in the report that Mueller himself put together, there was no obstruction. He worked with the deputy attorney general to make that determination.”

Press Secretary Sanders also reasserted the president has been “fully exonerated.”