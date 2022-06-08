San Francisco recalls District Attorney Chesa Boudin

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:55 AM PT – Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Voters in San Francisco, California choose to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin. The embattled public official lost his seat in Tuesday’s elections with more than 60 percent of voters calling for his removal.

Critics cited his soft-on-crime policies as a contributing factor to the area’s surge in crime rates. They also cited an up-tick in shoplifting, burglaries and open-air drug dealing as reasons to recall him. Despite this, Boudin blamed his loss on being outspent three-to-one.

“Voters were not asked to choose between criminal justice reform and something else,” he stated. “They were given an opportunity to voice their frustration and their outrage, and they took that opportunity.”

Boudin is the first San Francisco district attorney to be recalled in the city’s history. Meanwhile, the recall effort for fellow progressive District Attorney George Gascon of Los Angeles could be on November’s ballot if the petition garners enough signatures.

🚨Chesa Boudin has already done enough damage—now, Biden must not hire him to work at DOJ. We don't need more soft-on-crime radicals in this Administration. Biden should put this issue to rest and confirm that Chesa will not be joining his Administration. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 8, 2022

There has been speculation that Boudin may be picked up by President Joe Biden as an added member of his administration. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ariz.) took to Twitter to call on Biden to confirm this will not be the case. As of Wednesday morning, the White House has made no comment on the possibility.